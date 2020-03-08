Why Was Mike Pence Put in Charge of COVID-19? (song) info [at] raginggrannies.com)

Sunday Mar 8th, 2020 11:46 AM by raging grannies

On the day before International Women's Day, members of the Raging Grannies Action League took "COVID-19" to the streets of San Mateo.





Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page: <video style="width: 740px;" data-aspect-ratio="1.7751479289941" preload="none" poster="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2020/03/08/covidsanmateo.mov_600_.png" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2020/03/08/covidsanmateo.mov_preview_.mp4" type="video/mp4" /><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2020/03/08/covidsanmateo.mov" title="download video: covidsanmateo.mov"><br /><span class="video-thumbnail"><img src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2020/03/08/covidsanmateo.mov_600_.png" border="0" /></span><br /></a></video>

VP Mike Pence said on March 6 that the coronavirus test is now eligible for coverage under Medicare and Medicaid and that the Trump administration is working with members of Congress to ensure COVID-19 testing is included as an 'essential health benefit’ with private insurers.



The Raging Grannies, in response to that announcement asked, "Great, but what about costs connected to actual treatment and wages lost from being away from work?"



It is clearer than ever that the U.S. needs Medicare For All, but until we put it in place, Congress must vote to cover all COVID related patient bills, not just testing. With the current state of medical coverage in the u.s., many people even those with what is considered “good” private insurance will be bankrupt if they get coronavirus. Undocumented workers in the shadows dare not apply for Medicaid, and most immigrants seeking U.S. citizenship are forbidden from using programs like Medicaid.



Women are counted on to be primary caretakers of ill family members in American society. Elderly women are more likely to live alone without family support than men. And many women are at the forefront of social justice causes that help the sick and the elderly. Therefore, the Grannies say this epidemic is a Women's Issue.



The SF Bay Area Raging Grannies live in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. Both California counties were among the first in the nation to identify people testing positive for the coronavirus. The Grannies, many in their 80's, are in a high risk category. They are advocates of both paid sick leave and Medicare for All. These programs are not only morally right but would also contribute to the containment of epidemics like COVID-19.