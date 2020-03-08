From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Watsonville Youth Rally
|Date
|Wednesday April 22
|Time
|2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Regeneration-Pájaro Valley Climate Action
|Location Details
|
Watsonville Plaza
350 Main St, Watsonville
|
Earth Day 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of the the world's first environmental movement. This year, youth will rally together to demand a livable planet and a strong and healthy community.
We invite Pajaro Valley youth, from preschool to college age to speak out about the climate emergency we’re facing and what actions we can take in response!
Adults warmly encouraged to come and listen to the youth who will be leading this event.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2512356358...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 8th, 2020 11:28 AM
