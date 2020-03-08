top
Speaker Series: The Edge of Extinction
Date Thursday March 19
Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorWatsonville Wetlands Watch
Location Details
Watsonville Wetlands Watch
500 Harkins Slough Rd, Watsonville
Join us for an inspiring global conservation story, a photo-journey into the lives of the Pacific Ocean’s southern sea otter and the Serengeti’s cheetah, exposing their remarkable resilience in the face of grave threats, and the differences between the wildlife conservation efforts mounted for each under widely differing legal systems. Theirs is a cautionary tale of the often-troubled relationship between humans and nature, and the outsized impact we have on species that thrived for thousands of years until being driven to the brink of extinction by human contact.

This event is free but seating is limited, please reserve your seat at http://www.watsonvillewetlandswatch.org
sm_cheetahs.jpg
original image (2048x1144)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1943146217...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 8th, 2020 11:22 AM
