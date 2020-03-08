From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Speaker Series: The Edge of Extinction
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday March 19
|Time
|6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Watsonville Wetlands Watch
|Location Details
|
Watsonville Wetlands Watch
500 Harkins Slough Rd, Watsonville
|
Join us for an inspiring global conservation story, a photo-journey into the lives of the Pacific Ocean’s southern sea otter and the Serengeti’s cheetah, exposing their remarkable resilience in the face of grave threats, and the differences between the wildlife conservation efforts mounted for each under widely differing legal systems. Theirs is a cautionary tale of the often-troubled relationship between humans and nature, and the outsized impact we have on species that thrived for thousands of years until being driven to the brink of extinction by human contact.
This event is free but seating is limited, please reserve your seat at http://www.watsonvillewetlandswatch.org
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1943146217...
