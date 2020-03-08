On February 12th, the third day of our graduate students open-ended strike, 17 students were detained by UCPD, California Highway Patrol officers, and Alameda County officers for peacefully protesting. Those who were there witnessed the brutal, horrific state violence inflicted on these folks engaging in a peaceful demonstration of solidarity. 16 out of 17 of those arrested were cited and released the same day, and Nicole was taken to jail.



Please show out to support our comrades who we love at their court date, 8:30 AM on March 19th.



The UCs militarization has not and will not stop us! We are here for each other, we are here for you Nicole! We go down together, we rise up together! We hope to see you all there, please spread the word, reach out to your spaces, tell your friend to tell a friend. Feel free to message the WSSC inbox with questions :-) Updates about transportation coordinations coming soon.



“The same qualities that make the state overwhelming are the same ones that make it weak. An unfeeling devotion to profit, to the grotesque amassing of resources, at the expense of community, people, and planet, is not strength. There is, in fact, nothing sadder than investing in the sacrifice of life and love for material gain, for control, for power. The states lack of feeling, inability to care, indicates the gross miscalculations on which it is founded. It is proof of the inherent imbalance at its core- one maintained through brutal force. It is evidence of the inevitable downfall encoded in its cold mechanisms.” -Benji Hart



For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2012597377...

