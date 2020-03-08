

At the same time, there are tens of thousands of African and Mexican people living in tents, under tarps and overpasses.



But these conditions can change rapidly with resources invested in programs in the hands of the African community. Right now in St. Louis, the Uhuru Movement is creating the basis for an independent African economy by building the Black Power Blueprint -



We demand that the city government immediately move to end the homeless crisis in our city by making all abandoned and vacant homes available to the homeless population.



The Uhuru Movement has a long history of relentless struggle against homelessness here in Oakland.The Uhuru Movement waged a campaign for land reform and African community control of housing, putting land reform and housing justice - Measure O, on the ballot in 1984.



