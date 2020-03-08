top
Homelessness, Gentrification and Counterinsurgency in Oakland
Date Thursday March 12
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorUhuru Movement
Location Details
Thursday, March 12th, 7:00 pm

Akwaaba Hall / 7911 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland CA (take the 57 bus, only blocks away from Eastmont Mall)
California has the 5th highest GDP in the world, and trillions of dollars line the pockets of the highest concentration of billionaires in the US.
At the same time, there are tens of thousands of African and Mexican people living in tents, under tarps and overpasses.

But these conditions can change rapidly with resources invested in programs in the hands of the African community. Right now in St. Louis, the Uhuru Movement is creating the basis for an independent African economy by building the Black Power Blueprint - https://www.facebook.com/BlackPowerBlueprint/

We demand that the city government immediately move to end the homeless crisis in our city by making all abandoned and vacant homes available to the homeless population.

The Uhuru Movement has a long history of relentless struggle against homelessness here in Oakland.The Uhuru Movement waged a campaign for land reform and African community control of housing, putting land reform and housing justice - Measure O, on the ballot in 1984.

Find out how you can participate in making real change and achieve housing justice in the Bay area NOW!
Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 8th, 2020 10:09 AM
