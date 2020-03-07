From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Mike Zint: Celebration of Life
|Date
|Friday March 13
|Time
|4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Liberated Lens
|liberatedlens [at] omnicommons.org
|Location Details
|
Omni Commons
4799 Shattuck Ave
Oakland
|
Mike Zint, well known and appreciated homeless rights activist died on Feb.14th after a lengthy battle with emphysema.
Mike was one of the founders of an organized, drug and alcohol free homeless camp, First They Came for the Homeless, was well known for his words and campaigns that sought to increase awareness about the issues that homeless individuals face in the city.
He was instrumental in organizing the Poor Tour, a series of encampments throughout the city of Berkeley that were repeatedly disbanded in 2016. The tour eventually settled in what became the Here There camp.
Let's gather together to celebrate Mike's life, share memories, food and watch footage of this beloved member of our community.
Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 7th, 2020 7:45 PM
