Stolen Legacy - Destruction of Negro Bar, California by Michael Harris

Saturday Mar 7th, 2020 6:11 AM

The sudden and untimely death of Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr., "African Founding Father of California" sparked the ongoing challenge at Negro Bar, California.

The authentic history of the town Negro Bar, California remains a "hidden secret" and today another egregious effort supported by senior staff of the California State Parks calls for a "need" to alter and distort California History.



Interestingly, bipartisan California Legislative leaders continue to support expanding diversity and inclusion throughout our 333 Billion Dollar California Working Landscape, yet staff seems not to care.



Restorative Justice will focus a global spotlight upon the 170th Anniversary of the town Negro Bar, California and ongoing disparaging treatment researching, documenting, interpreting and marketing the California Gold Rush legacy by people of Pan African Ancestry.



Genesis 15:12-14 suggests judgement and abundance soon come.



Congressional Black Caucus, California Legislative Black Caucus along with seasoned Democratic and Republican leaders familiar with Early California History may soon weigh in and support Restorative Justice along the American River Parkway at Negro Bar State Park.



Assembly Bill 3121 calls for a long overdue Task Force towards an official study of over 400 years of enslavement and affliction mentioned in scripture, Negro Bar is a prime exhibit.



Beginning in 1849, Slavery in the State of California, was a contentious item of debate, resolved with delicate diplomacy that appeased and allowed conditional slavery.



The destruction and stolen legacy at Negro Bar, California 1848-1857, during the California Gold Rush Era underlies the current need to erase all reminents of early California Pan African Heritage, a last attempt as long awaited construction and improvements take place.



2020 Women's Herstory Month the battlelines are drawn and victory assured if primary source documents find the light of day.



