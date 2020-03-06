top
Peninsula
protest cheer
Peninsula | Government & Elections
Women Appeal to Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg: Lean in to Stop the Lies
Date Sunday March 08
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorDon't Let Facebook Zuck Up Our Democracy +
Location Details
1265 San Mateo Drive
Menlo Park, CA
Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer, has asked women around the world to “lean in” and do the things they’ve been afraid to do. Now women in her community are asking Sandberg to lean in herself—to get her company to change its dangerous policy of letting politicians blatantly lie in their Facebook ads.

Although Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes most of the heat when it comes to Facebook’s enabling the spread of lies, hate, and disinformation, Sandberg is just as responsible for policies that are endangering our very democracy.

On Sunday, we will gather outside of Sandberg’s house to ask her to step up in her leadership role at Facebook and “lean in” to stop the lies. Political ads that lie about topics from Planned Parenthood to climate change to coronavirus, and that try to suppress voter turnout and responses to the census are a risk to women’s lives.

Brought to you by Don't Let Facebook ZUCK UP Our Democracy, Global Exchange, Indivisible SF Peninsula CA 14, Media Alliance, Raging Grannies Action League, Vigil for Democracy and others.

[Photo by Leon Kunstenaar. Protest at Mark Zuckerberg's SF home on Monday February 17]
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-appeal-...

Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 6th, 2020 8:10 PM
