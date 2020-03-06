top
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Education & Student Activism
What Is Capitalism?
Date Monday March 09
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation - Sonoma
Location Details
SEIU Local 1021
600 B St, Santa Rosa, California 95401
What is capitalism? Capitalism is not one or another set of government policies. It instead describes a manner of arrangement of society on the most fundamental level. As socialists, we are struggling against the capitalist system, because we live with its horrific effects every day. The economic reality of the United States today is one of vast inequality in wealth and living standards; 31.1 million households do not have enough food to eat in an average year. Housing for average Americans is increasingly scarce, forcing people—including families—to live on the streets; 2.5 million children experience homelessness in the US every year. Even for those who are insured, medical care involves ever-increasing costs for routine and critical care, and medical expenses are the single greatest cause of personal bankruptcy. The phenomenon of plenty for the few, and little for the many, is representative of an economic arrangement that spans nearly the entire globe. Join us for a critical analysis of the capitalist system.

These are the symptoms. Capitalism is the disease. Socialism is the cure!
