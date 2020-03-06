top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers
STEM Undergraduate Town Hall
Date Friday March 06
Time 5:15 PM - 6:15 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorPay Us More UCSC
Location Details
Earth and Marine Sciences B206
UC Santa Cruz
There will be a STEM Undergraduate Town Hall today, March 6, at 5:20pm in Earth and Marine Sciences B206.

Are you a STEM undergrad with questions about the COLA movement? Do you have concerns about what’s happening? Want an open discussion with graduate students? Come join us for a dialog!

STEM is a curriculum based on the idea of educating students in four specific disciplines — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — in an interdisciplinary and applied approach.


Additional Picket Activities for Friday, March 6

LEARNING AT THE PICKET
TEACHING AT THE PICKET

10:30am. The People’s Coalition – ‘El violador eres tú’: chant and choreography for the eradication of sexual harassment and gender discrimination in universities

11am. Teach-In on Applying for Grad School

12pm. GUEST SPEAKER Raewyn Connell, Professor Emerita at University of Sydney: “The Good University”
(See an email written from Raewyn to the Vice Chancellor of U of Sydney around their 2013 strike, dramatised here)

1pm. Bike Co-op – Bike Maintenance Workshop
For more event information: https://payusmoreucsc.com/

https://payusmoreucsc.com/
