



Are you a STEM undergrad with questions about the COLA movement? Do you have concerns about what’s happening? Want an open discussion with graduate students? Come join us for a dialog!



STEM is a curriculum based on the idea of educating students in four specific disciplines — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — in an interdisciplinary and applied approach.





Additional Picket Activities for Friday, March 6



LEARNING AT THE PICKET

TEACHING AT THE PICKET



10:30am. The People’s Coalition – ‘El violador eres tú’: chant and choreography for the eradication of sexual harassment and gender discrimination in universities



11am. Teach-In on Applying for Grad School



12pm. GUEST SPEAKER Raewyn Connell, Professor Emerita at University of Sydney: “The Good University”

(See an email written from Raewyn to the Vice Chancellor of U of Sydney around their 2013 strike,



Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 6th, 2020 11:59 AM