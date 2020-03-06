From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Free Film: Touch the Sky: Stories, Subversions, & Complexities of Ferguson
|Monday March 23
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Screening
|Slingshot collective
|Long Haul infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkekely - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - 510-540-0751
A new video collage reflecting on the raw moments of the 2014 Ferguson riots... (110 minutes) "A film for the wild ones, the anarchists, and the dreamers..." with Q&A with the filmmakers. Free - donations accepted by the filmmakers.
For more event information: https://touchthesky.noblogs.org/
Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 6th, 2020 11:38 AM
