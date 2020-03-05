top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense
What Now? A Community Response to the Climate Emergency
Date Friday March 20
Time 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorPeter Melton
Emailpeter.melton3 [at] gmail.com
Phone5306805550
Location Details
Inner Light Ministries
5630 Soquel Dr
Soquel, CA
Extinction Rebellion Santa Cruz presents:

A county-wide community forum on our best response to the climate crisis now ...

WHAT NOW? A Community Response to the Climate Emergency

A climate forum and discussion with Inner Light Ministries Reverend Deborah Johnson, Former County Supervisor and Executive Director of LandWatch Monterey County Gary Patton, Extinction Rebellion Member and Innate Resiliency Author Ami Chen Mills-Naim and Bestselling Author Jonathon Franzen, author of The Corrections and the New Yorker essay, “What If We Stopped Pretending?”

And including the Extinction Rebellion Chase Bank arrestees!

Friday, March 20, 2020 6:30 - 9pm

Inner Light Ministries 5630 Soquel Dr, Soquel, CA 95073

Donations Requested (Suggested $10-$30) (no one turned away)

This forum is designed to gather local leaders and concerned residents to discuss and explore responses to the climate emergency on Planet Earth (and in Santa Cruz County too) and why the need now for direct action and mobilized community-wide response. What can we do? And what can we do together? And how do we support each other during during this challenging time?

Watch our Extinction Rebellion Santa Cruz Facebook Page and/or website for carpooling information.

https://www.facebook.com/XRSantaCruz/ https://www.xrsc.earth/

Contact: Peter Melton (530) 680-5550 or Peter.Melton3 [at] gmail.com

Ami Chen Mills-Naim ami [at] amichen.com (650) 424-8984
Ami's practice, blog, books, & events calendar: http://www.amichen.com

More about the Panelists

With Bestselling Author Jonathan Franzen, author of The Corrections and the New Yorker essay, “What If We Stopped Pretending?” Franzen is also author of The End of the End of the Earth and a volunteer for the Homeless Garden Project.

Inner Light Ministries Reverend Deborah Johnson. Johnson is also on the board of The Pachamama Alliance working with indigenous tribes to protect the Amazonian rainforests and sacred headwaters, author of The Sacred Yes and Your Deepest Intent. Former County Supervisor and Executive Director of LandWatch Monterey County Gary Patton. Patton is an instructor in the Legal Studies Program at UCSC. His daily blog postings are found on his blog, “We Live In A Political World,” at http://www.gapatton.net. Extinction Rebellion member and Innate Resiliency Author Ami Chen Mills-Naim. Mills-Naim is a former, local investigative journalist, and author of CIA Off Campus, The Spark Inside, and State of Mind in Classroom, and member of the XR International Regenerative Culture Working Group.

About Extinction Rebellion (XR)

We are facing an unprecedented global emergency. Life on Earth is in crisis. Scientists agree we have entered a period of abrupt climate breakdown, and we are in the midst of a mass extinction of our own making. Extinction Rebellion (XR) is an international movement which engages in nonviolent civil disobedience with the aim of radical change in order to minimize the risk of human extinction and ecological collapse.
For more event information: http://xrsc.earth

Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 5th, 2020 11:17 PM
