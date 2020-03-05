



A county-wide community forum on our best response to the climate crisis now ...



WHAT NOW? A Community Response to the Climate Emergency



A climate forum and discussion with Inner Light Ministries Reverend Deborah Johnson, Former County Supervisor and Executive Director of LandWatch Monterey County Gary Patton, Extinction Rebellion Member and Innate Resiliency Author Ami Chen Mills-Naim and Bestselling Author Jonathon Franzen, author of The Corrections and the New Yorker essay, “What If We Stopped Pretending?”



And including the Extinction Rebellion Chase Bank arrestees!



Friday, March 20, 2020 6:30 - 9pm



Inner Light Ministries 5630 Soquel Dr, Soquel, CA 95073



Donations Requested (Suggested $10-$30) (no one turned away)



This forum is designed to gather local leaders and concerned residents to discuss and explore responses to the climate emergency on Planet Earth (and in Santa Cruz County too) and why the need now for direct action and mobilized community-wide response. What can we do? And what can we do together? And how do we support each other during during this challenging time?



Watch our Extinction Rebellion Santa Cruz Facebook Page and/or website for carpooling information.



https://www.facebook.com/XRSantaCruz/ https://www.xrsc.earth/



Contact: Peter Melton (530) 680-5550 or



Ami Chen Mills-Naim

Ami's practice, blog, books, & events calendar:



More about the Panelists



With Bestselling Author Jonathan Franzen, author of The Corrections and the New Yorker essay, “What If We Stopped Pretending?” Franzen is also author of The End of the End of the Earth and a volunteer for the Homeless Garden Project.



Inner Light Ministries Reverend Deborah Johnson. Johnson is also on the board of The Pachamama Alliance working with indigenous tribes to protect the Amazonian rainforests and sacred headwaters, author of The Sacred Yes and Your Deepest Intent. Former County Supervisor and Executive Director of LandWatch Monterey County Gary Patton. Patton is an instructor in the Legal Studies Program at UCSC. His daily blog postings are found on his blog, “We Live In A Political World,” at



About Extinction Rebellion (XR)



Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 5th, 2020 11:17 PM