Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers | Media Activism & Independent Media
|Movie on Standardized Testing
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday March 06
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Action 2020
|Location Details
|Red Bay Coffee Public Roastery at 3098 E 10th Street, Oakland,
|
Hello everyone. As you may know, Action 2020 be hosting a free screening of the documentary Defies Measurement this Friday, March 6th. The event will be held at Red Bay Coffee Public Roastery at 3098 E 10th Street, Oakland, at 6 p.m.
The film examines the impact of standardized testing through the lens of Chipman Middle School in Alameda, and shows how testing and corporate reformers have changed a culture of learning into a culture of standardization. Filmmaker Shannon Puckett will be on hand to discuss the film and how it relates to the situation in Oakland today, along with several Chipman former students and teachers. Childcare will be provided.
We hope to see everyone there. If you are attending, please RSVP here: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4532909
We also ask that you also advertise this event where you're active on social media with this event link: https://www.action2020oakland.org/defies_measurement_film_screening_discussion
Thank you,
Matt
http://www.action2020oakland.org/
For more event information: https://www.action2020oakland.org/defies_m...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 5th, 2020 8:57 PM
