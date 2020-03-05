



The film examines the impact of standardized testing through the lens of Chipman Middle School in Alameda, and shows how testing and corporate reformers have changed a culture of learning into a culture of standardization. Filmmaker Shannon Puckett will be on hand to discuss the film and how it relates to the situation in Oakland today, along with several Chipman former students and teachers. Childcare will be provided.



We hope to see everyone there. If you are attending, please RSVP here:



We also ask that you also advertise this event where you're active on social media with this event link:



Thank you,



Matt



