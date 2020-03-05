Census 2020 Disability, Diversity & Inclusion Counts on BCM by Diverse Disability Media

Do you have questions about why the Census matters? Privacy concerns? Or questions about how the 2020 Census will be accessible for people with disabilities?



Berkeley Community Media (BCM) has got answers. BCM will be airing #DisabilityCounts2020 public service announcements (PSA’s) about the census this month in March 2020.