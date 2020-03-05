top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | U.S. | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services
Census 2020 Disability, Diversity & Inclusion Counts on BCM
by Diverse Disability Media
Thursday Mar 5th, 2020 10:30 AM
Do you have questions about why the Census matters? Privacy concerns? Or questions about how the 2020 Census will be accessible for people with disabilities?

Berkeley Community Media (BCM) has got answers. BCM will be airing #DisabilityCounts2020 public service announcements (PSA’s) about the census this month in March 2020.
These accessible videos are in three languages, American Sign Language ( ASL), Spanish and English.

These PSA’s were produced by Rooted and Rights, DREDF, DOnetwork and Census California.

You can watch them on our local BCM station channels 28 & 33. Outside of Berkeley Ca no worries we got you covered with our online live channel 28 at http://www.bcmtv.org/article/watch_channel_28 .

Be included, Roll your way and be counted Census2020! #DisabilityCounts2020!
https://disabilitycounts2020.org/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 194.20 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code