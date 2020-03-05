True / False - Interview with Negativland's Mark Hosler by John Malkin

Thursday Mar 5th, 2020 10:26 AM

Interview with Mark Hosler, founding member of Negativland, on politics, music, Negativland's newest album "True False" (2019) and 40 years of art activism.

<audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2020/03/05/negativland_indymedia.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

Listen to this interview with Mark Hosler, founding member of Negativland, the art, music, film, activist, culture-jamming collective established in the San Francisco Bay Area in the late 1970's. "True False" (2019) is Negativland's 13th studio album and follows on many other EPs and LPs including "Escape From Noise" (1987), "U2" (1991), "The ABC's of Anarchism" (1999) and "It's All In Your Head" (2014). Originally broadcast on "Transformation Highway" with John Malkin on KZSC, Santa Cruz, California.