From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action | Media Activism & Independent Media
True / False - Interview with Negativland's Mark Hosler
Interview with Mark Hosler, founding member of Negativland, on politics, music, Negativland's newest album "True False" (2019) and 40 years of art activism.
Listen now:
Listen to this interview with Mark Hosler, founding member of Negativland, the art, music, film, activist, culture-jamming collective established in the San Francisco Bay Area in the late 1970's. "True False" (2019) is Negativland's 13th studio album and follows on many other EPs and LPs including "Escape From Noise" (1987), "U2" (1991), "The ABC's of Anarchism" (1999) and "It's All In Your Head" (2014). Originally broadcast on "Transformation Highway" with John Malkin on KZSC, Santa Cruz, California.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network