|IWW Movie Night
|Date
|Friday March 06
|Time
|4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Carolyn Knight-Serrano
|gigavinyl [at] riseup.net
|Phone
|7148330051
|Location Details
|McHenry ground floor 0332
|
Movie night and sign up party for the Santa Cruz IWW! We’ll be watching The Wobblies.
For more event information: https://twitter.com/santacruziww
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 4th, 2020 9:16 PM
