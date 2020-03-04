From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Thursday March 05
|7:00 AM - 5:00 PM
|Protest
|Spread The Strike!
|UCSB, UC Davis, UCLA, UCSD, UC Berkeley, UC Irvine, UC Riverside, UC Merced, UCSF, UCSC
UC Wide Blackout
In Support of Fired UCSC Workers
Wear Black
Thursday, March 5 • No Class • No Work
