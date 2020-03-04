We achieved a milestone in history in San Francisco in the March 3, 2020 election with Shahid Buttar now in second place challenging 37-year incumbent millionaire reactionary Democrat Nancy Pelosi for a seat in Congress representing 770,000 San Francisco residents out of a population of 866,000 total San Francisco residents.

For results updated daily until April 3, 2020, probably finished by March 20, 2020, seeWith the open primary for all offices except the president and central committees, only the Top Two can be in the November runoff election. In the past, a Republican was second, but this time, finally, 2 Democrats are in the Top Two, and one of them, attorney Shahid Buttar, is staunchly for Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, the Place to Proper Act legalizing national rent control, the Homes for All Act to repeal of the Faircloth Amendment so as to legalize publicly financed affordable housing and the Homes Guarantee platform to repeal the Faircloth Amendment, build 12 million affordable homes, promote federal rent control, end segregation and invest $150 billion to rehabilitate public housing. Nancy Pelosi opposes all of these social reforms and refuses to even bring them to a debate on the House floor as Speaker of the House, thus demonstrating she does not represent her district at all and is an incompetent Speaker. For more on the Faircloth Amendment, see:Elections confirm the class struggle that has preceded them and finally, after a generation of suffering under Pelosi, enough San Francisco voters decided to stop being robot voters and support a new candidate for the 12th Congressional District in California, namely most of San Francisco. After all, since San Francisco gave the plurality of its votes to Bernie Sanders for president, a supporter of the same positions as Shahid Buttar, it deserves a Congressperson to match its votes for president.