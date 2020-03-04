From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Suppressed: The Fight to Vote
|Wednesday April 01
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Screening
|Swing Left San Francisco
639 Howard St
San Francisco
CA 94105-3903
"Suppressed: The Fight to Vote" examines the widespread voter suppression that happened during the 2018 Midterm Election in Georgia where Stacey Abrams fought to become the first Black female governor in the U.S. The issues Georgians faced included polling place closures, voter purges, missing absentee ballots, extreme wait times and a host of voter ID issues – all of which disproportionately prevented many students and people of color from casting their ballots. In a race that was ultimately decided by 54,723 votes, the film exposes that the basic constitutional right to vote continues to be under siege in America.
Join Ladies of the Resistance and Swing Left SF for a screening and discussion of this important documentary, and learn what you can do to help fight voter suppression across the country. #FightToVote
For more event information: http://t.ly/R9EX5
► ▼ IMC Network