|Saturday March 21
|6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
|Other
|Youth Spirit Artworks
|
Shanice Kiel Gallery
Art gallery in Berkeley, California
Address: 3324 Adeline St, Berkeley, CA 94703
|
Youth Spirit Artwork Presents: ASÉ - Poetry OPEN MIC
Every 3rd or 4th Saturday of each month, Youth Spirit Artwork puts together a community Open Mic and we ask that you join us! Reading your own poetry is encouraged and we welcome all from the community. It is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served!
Each Month we have New featured poets performing for your enjoyment. Nanette Deetz & Vincent Kobelt are our March Features!
Save the dates for upcoming ASÉ
April 25th
May 23rd
June 13th
For more event information: http://youthspiritartworks.org/
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 4th, 2020 7:12 PM
