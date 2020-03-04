Youth Spirit Artwork Presents: ASÉ - Poetry OPEN MIC



Every 3rd or 4th Saturday of each month, Youth Spirit Artwork puts together a community Open Mic and we ask that you join us! Reading your own poetry is encouraged and we welcome all from the community. It is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served!



Each Month we have New featured poets performing for your enjoyment. Nanette Deetz & Vincent Kobelt are our March Features!



Save the dates for upcoming ASÉ



April 25th

May 23rd

June 13th

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 4th, 2020 7:12 PM