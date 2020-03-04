Another forum about the pending construction of People's Park, turning the historic park into dorms.



The UC chose a inconvenient time for this event. At 3:30PM, Park organizers will be busy coordinating the daily Food Not Bombs meal service. Other people might be at work or at school during this time. An evening meeting would have maximized participation, which is probably why they didn't make it an evening meeting.



This is the 2nd of 3 forums. The last one will be next month?



Speak now to help save the park.

