top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Environment & Forest Defense
View other events for the week of 3/ 4/2020
People's Park Forum
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday March 04
Time 3:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorDisorganizer
Location Details
Krutch Theatre, at UC Berkeley's Clark Kerr Campus [2601 Warring Street]
Another forum about the pending construction of People's Park, turning the historic park into dorms.

The UC chose a inconvenient time for this event. At 3:30PM, Park organizers will be busy coordinating the daily Food Not Bombs meal service. Other people might be at work or at school during this time. An evening meeting would have maximized participation, which is probably why they didn't make it an evening meeting.

This is the 2nd of 3 forums. The last one will be next month?

Speak now to help save the park.
sm_peoples-park-forum-berkeley-march-4-2020.jpg
original image (732x1024)
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 4th, 2020 10:52 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 199.20 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code