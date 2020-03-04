From the Open-Publishing Calendar
People's Park Forum
Date
Wednesday March 04
Time
3:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type
Meeting
Organizer/Author
Disorganizer
Location Details
Krutch Theatre, at UC Berkeley's Clark Kerr Campus [2601 Warring Street]
|
Another forum about the pending construction of People's Park, turning the historic park into dorms.
The UC chose a inconvenient time for this event. At 3:30PM, Park organizers will be busy coordinating the daily Food Not Bombs meal service. Other people might be at work or at school during this time. An evening meeting would have maximized participation, which is probably why they didn't make it an evening meeting.
This is the 2nd of 3 forums. The last one will be next month?
Speak now to help save the park.
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 4th, 2020 10:52 AM
