Author and Educator Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, will discuss her important book, An Indigenous Peoples' History of the United States.



Growing up, most of us have been taught that the founding and settling of this country by Europeans was morally justified in all respects. This myth is currently being challenged by close looks at our history. Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, in her book, An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States, reveals much of the truth about this history. Her research presents shocking evidence about the policies of our government in its treatment and indeed, genocide, of the indigenous peoples of North America. Her most recent book is: Loaded: A Disarming History of the Second Amendment.

