Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
View other events for the week of 3/15/2020
Author and Educator Roxanne Dunbar Ortiz -- An Indigenous Peoples' History of the U.S.
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday March 15
Time 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorUUSF Morning Forum
Location Details
Unitarian Universalist Society of S.F.
1187 Franklin St. @ Geary
San Francisco
Author and Educator Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, will discuss her important book, An Indigenous Peoples' History of the United States.

Growing up, most of us have been taught that the founding and settling of this country by Europeans was morally justified in all respects. This myth is currently being challenged by close looks at our history. Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, in her book, An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States, reveals much of the truth about this history. Her research presents shocking evidence about the policies of our government in its treatment and indeed, genocide, of the indigenous peoples of North America. Her most recent book is: Loaded: A Disarming History of the Second Amendment.
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 3rd, 2020 9:50 PM
