|Marxists Behaving Badly
|Sunday March 08
|11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
|Eugene E Ruyle
|cuyleruyle [at] mac.com
|510-332-3865
NPML
6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)
Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library
Marxists Behaving Badly
Grover Furr, Montclair State University
Why don’t Marxists study the Soviet experience in order to learn what these pioneers of the communist movement did, and what we can learn from them?
For Marx, as for all materialists, practice was – is -- primary. Theory must be tested through practice. To base theory on the basis of a false understanding of reality is as fatal to knowledge as it would be to base theory, as idealists do, on ideas alone, without regard to material reality.
The Stalin era was the heroic era of the worldwide communist movement. Indeed, the 20th century may be fairly described as the “Soviet century,” since all the important political and social events and upheavals took place with reference to the Soviet Union.
If, following Marx, we want to build an egalitarian, communist society, we must study the practice of those who came before us in this endeavor. That means studying the Soviet Union after the Bolshevik Revolution, especially the period when Joseph Stalin was in the leadership of the Bolshevik Party and the Soviet state.
Why don’t today’s Marxists do this? My talk will explore the reasons for this fatal neglect and urge a corrective.
Sunday, March 8, 2020 – 11:30am-1:30pm
NOTE: Time change and Spring Forward for DST
FREE — but we will pass the hat to support ICSS — FREE
About Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library
A weekly discussion series inspired by our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past.
For info or to subscribe to our weekly announcements,
Call Gene Ruyle at 510-332-3865 or email: cuyleruyle [at] mac.com
For our full schedule, go to icssmarx.org
For more event information: http://icssmarx.org
