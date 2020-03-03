It's that time to tune up those bikes and toss those riding duds in the wash, you won't need them for the 11th Annual 2020 So-Hemi World Naked Bike Ride - San Francisco. It's the second of five WNBRs for the 2020 bike naking season and typically one of the two larger WNBRs of the year.



Each year, our turnout is getting larger and larger, riding bare through the streets of the city. So on Saturday, March 14, 2020 bring your bikes to Ferry Building near Market Street & the Embarcadero Blvd.



We meet northwest of the Ferry Building, between the Farmer's Market and the Starbucks west of the Ferry Building. We begin gathering at 11:00 AM in the open area along the pier. Please gather as close to the railing and avoid blocking pedestrian traffic on the Embarcadero and also those exiting the Ferry Building. We will have time to do body/face paint and reacquaint ourselves. Bring body paints, watercolors and markers to apply slogans and designs to each other and adorn your bikes with signs. Meet with old and new friends.



While it is a "naked" bike ride, all are welcome. It's ride as bare as you dare. That is, body paint, rubber latex, bikinis, topless, lingerie, bubble pack, whatever costume you are comfortable riding with. And we have already had over a dozen WNBRs while under cloud of the city anti-nudity ordinance, with NO citations or complaints. However, than it’s best to have a sarong, a beach wrap or shorts ready for quick cover up.



Our ride is part of a global protest taking place today in many cities throughout Brazil, Australia, New Zealand and other cities in the Southern Hemisphere. Tens of thousands of naked bike riders are protesting the global dependency of our society and economies at the hands of the oil cartels. We want to emphasize the harm this dependency causes to our environment, businesses and social lives. Nobody is unaffected. We want to endorse more bike riding and our nudity expresses our vulnerability to these matters. It also draws attention to our cause.



This WNBR will focus on our continued world wide protest of the domination and dependency of big oil, our need for continued renewable energy and technological advances to better our planet. And now more than ever, to protest the Trump Administration whose very goals are to benefit big oil, clean coal (?) and put the environment at greater risk than ever.



Our route will take us through many popular spots in the city such as Fisherman's Wharf, the Marina, Lombard, North Beach, along Embarcadero, the Civic Center, the Haight, and the Castro. You say you can't make it to the start on time? Don't worry, it's a "Do It Yourself" ride. Join us anytime you find us along the route and feel free to leave when you must. It's great fun and an event you shouldn't miss. Tell all your bike, tech savvy and environmentally concerned friends to join us. It's ride as bare as you dare for the 11th Annual 2020 So-Hemi World Naked Bike Ride - San Francisco For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2472296276...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 3rd, 2020 12:01 PM