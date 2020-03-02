top
KSBW Threatens Recall Campaign with Legal Action; Bernie Sanders Supporters Also Angry
by Santa Cruz News Network
Monday Mar 2nd, 2020 6:07 PM
On Thursday, KSBW-TV announced the television station was contemplating legal action against Santa Cruz Together and the recall campaign in Santa Cruz for using its station logo in a misleading manner on a pro-recall campaign flyer. KSBW management maintains that by using their logo, the recall campaign is suggesting KSBW "has taken an editorial position in support of the recall effort," which KSBW has not. In separate news, Santa Cruz community members in support of Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders are also angry with the recall campaign for misusing Sanders' image in recall campaign posters and social media posts that suggest an endorsement. Those working on the ground in Santa Cruz to get Bernie Sanders elected have endorsed a "No" vote on the recall of Progressive Santa Cruz City Councilmembers Drew Glover and Chris Krohn, and have endorsed a "Yes" vote for Progressives Tim Fitzmaurice and Katherine Beiers as back-up candidates.
KSBW President and General Manager Joseph W. Heston made the following statement about the misuse of their station logo:

"Our editorial board has taken no position on the recall effort of Councilman Glover, nor have we taken any position on his performance, actions or decisions while in office," Heston said.

"Heston says the station has made efforts to demand those behind the flyer cease and desist in the use of the KSBW logo and is contemplating legal action," KSBW wrote for a news segment aired on the station.

Santa Cruz United and Santa Cruz Together have been displaying posters with Bernie Sanders' image in public at tabling events, which include a location at Whole Foods in Santa Cruz (see photo). The poster features a large photo of Sanders with "Recall Vote Yes" and a check box printed over it.



Santa Cruz for Bernie's March 2020 Progressive Voter Guide can be found: here.

Monday Mar 2nd, 2020
Bernie Sanders flyer on pro-recall table at Whole Foods
Monday Mar 2nd, 2020
Santa Cruz for Bernie endorsements
Monday Mar 2nd, 2020
Santa Cruz for Bernie endorsements
Monday Mar 2nd, 2020
