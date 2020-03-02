KSBW President and General Manager Joseph W. Heston made the following statement about the misuse of their station logo:

"Our editorial board has taken no position on the recall effort of Councilman Glover, nor have we taken any position on his performance, actions or decisions while in office," Heston said.

"Heston says the station has made efforts to demand those behind the flyer cease and desist in the use of the KSBW logo and is contemplating legal action," KSBW wrote for a news segment aired on the station.

Santa Cruz United and Santa Cruz Together have been displaying posters with Bernie Sanders' image in public at tabling events, which include a location at Whole Foods in Santa Cruz (see photo). The poster features a large photo of Sanders with "Recall Vote Yes" and a check box printed over it.

