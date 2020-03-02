From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rally For Assange, Manning & Greenwald In SF & Occupation
As part of an international day of action to support Wikileaks founder and journalist Julian Assange a rally was held in San Francisco on January 24, 2020. The rally speakers also supported Chelsea Manning, Glenn Greenwald and San Francisco journalist Brian Carmody.
Supporters of Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning and Glenn Greewald rallied in San Francisco at the UK consulate on January 24, 2020 to demand Assange's freedom.
It was part of an international day of action for Assange where a trial on his extradition was being held in the UK.
Speakers also called for the freedom of Chelsea Manning and the defense of journalist Glen Greenwald who is also being threatened by the Bolsonaro government in Brazil.
They also discussed the case of San Francisco journalist Brian Carmody whose home and office was illegally invaded by the San Francisco police with improper warrants.
Following the rally, participants went into the building to demand a meeting with the UK consulate general but were prevented from meeting with the UK consulate general.
Additional media:
At SF Anti-War Rally Free Julian Assange & Chelsea Manning NOW!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YuF9fcOs6Lg&t=3s
Speak Out For Julian Assange & Chelsea Manning At UK Consulate: Free All Whistleblowers/Journalists
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JAbCm5S8nv8
The award ceremony and rally held for Assange outside Belmarsh prison
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rg8cf4nQyzY
Twitter Stop Blocking Julian Assange & Chelsea Manning Solidarity Sites! SF Protest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNlzkaLOtW4&t=9s
https://classconscious.org/2019/06/29/protest-at-twitter-hq-july-8th-against-censorship-of-pro-assange-accounts/
The Indictment Of Julian Assange, Journalists, Wikileaks & The Defense Of Assange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fm7DlyK9dbw&t=115s
Rally To Free Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tNWw-NJ8hXk
The Attack On Julian Assange, Journalists, Democratic Rights, Labor & Imperialist War: A Forum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLDGwPw_TuE&t=221s
SF Trade Unionists & SFLC Delegates Speak Out On The Case Of Julian Assange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mujVU2Y5PAo&t=230s
The rally was initiated by the
Bay Action Committe To Free Julian Assange
http://bayaction2freeassange.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Rallies were held throughout the world to demand the freedom of journalist Julian Assange.
Rallies were held throughout the world to demand the freedom of journalist Julian Assange and the rally also demanded the freedom of Chelsea Manning who remains in prison.
While Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning remain in prison there has been no prosecution of the war criminals running the UK and US government who engaged in war crimes.
Assange supporters demanded to meeting with UK consulate officials to demand that he be immediately released.
