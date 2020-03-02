From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Rally For Assange, Manning & Greenwald In SF & Occupation by Labor Video Project

Monday Mar 2nd, 2020 2:25 PM As part of an international day of action to support Wikileaks founder and journalist Julian Assange a rally was held in San Francisco on January 24, 2020. The rally speakers also supported Chelsea Manning, Glenn Greenwald and San Francisco journalist Brian Carmody.



It was part of an international day of action for Assange where a trial on his extradition was being held in the UK.



Speakers also called for the freedom of Chelsea Manning and the defense of journalist Glen Greenwald who is also being threatened by the Bolsonaro government in Brazil.



They also discussed the case of San Francisco journalist Brian Carmody whose home and office was illegally invaded by the San Francisco police with improper warrants.



Following the rally, participants went into the building to demand a meeting with the UK consulate general but were prevented from meeting with the UK consulate general.



Production of Labor Video Project

Rallies were held throughout the world to demand the freedom of journalist Julian Assange and the rally also demanded the freedom of Chelsea Manning who remains in prison.

While Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning remain in prison there has been no prosecution of the war criminals running the UK and US government who engaged in war crimes.

Assange supporters demanded to meeting with UK consulate officials to demand that he be immediately released.