|ECOLOGY CENTER’S 50TH ANNIVERSARY EARTH DAY CELEBRATION
|Date
|Saturday April 18
|Time
|10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Ecology Center
|erika [at] ecologycenter.org
|Phone
|248-720-9688
|Location Details
|
Martin King Jr. Civic Park
5151 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Berkeley, CA 94704
|
The Ecology Center located in Berkeley, CA is celebrating 50 years of Inspiring and building a sustainable, healthy, and just future for the East Bay, California, and beyond.
Join us on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at MLK Jr. Civic Plaza next to the Berkeley Farmers’ Market as we celebrate this free community event. There will be family and kids activities like Smoothie Bikes and a petting zoo; there will be local artisans and farmers’ market vendors; there will also be keynote speakers and performances hosted by Ecology Center’s Youth Environmental Academy, with remarks by the City of Berkeley Mayor, Jesse Arreguín!
Keynote Speakers:
Annie Leonard, Greenpeace
Martin Bourque, Ecology Center
Andrés Soto, Communities for a Better Environment
Hannah Estrada, Youth vs. the Apocalypse
Jacqueline Omania & Oxford Elementary w/ accompaniment by Jaime Lee Hart
*with remarks by City of Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin
With performances by:
Rupa and the April Fishes
Jennifer Johns, Vocalist/Songwriter
Jessica Jane Robinson Resilience Birthright
& Featuring Giant Puppets Save the World
For more event information: https://ecologycenter.org/earthday2020
Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 2nd, 2020 10:36 AM
