The Ecology Center located in Berkeley, CA is celebrating 50 years of Inspiring and building a sustainable, healthy, and just future for the East Bay, California, and beyond.



Join us on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at MLK Jr. Civic Plaza next to the Berkeley Farmers’ Market as we celebrate this free community event. There will be family and kids activities like Smoothie Bikes and a petting zoo; there will be local artisans and farmers’ market vendors; there will also be keynote speakers and performances hosted by Ecology Center’s Youth Environmental Academy, with remarks by the City of Berkeley Mayor, Jesse Arreguín!



Keynote Speakers:

Annie Leonard, Greenpeace

Martin Bourque, Ecology Center

Andrés Soto, Communities for a Better Environment

Hannah Estrada, Youth vs. the Apocalypse

Jacqueline Omania & Oxford Elementary w/ accompaniment by Jaime Lee Hart

*with remarks by City of Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin



With performances by:

Rupa and the April Fishes

Jennifer Johns, Vocalist/Songwriter

Jessica Jane Robinson Resilience Birthright

& Featuring Giant Puppets Save the World For more event information: https://ecologycenter.org/earthday2020

