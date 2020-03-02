



In California, the polls close at 8:00 pm. (They open at 7:00 am, but that option wasn't available on the IndyBay Calendar form). If you need to contact your local elections office, their phone numbers and websites are here: https://voterguide.sos.ca.gov/voter-info/county-elections-offices.htm Immediately below are links to several Green Party websites, for info about many of the races and measures on the ballot. And further below is the Green Party of Alameda County's "Green Voter Card.***************************************************County Green Party Election Info:Alameda: http://acgreens.wordpress.com/voter-guides (Please click on the letters "pdf")San Francisco: https://www.sfgreenparty.org/endorsements/91-march-2020-endorsements Santa Clara: https://sccgreens.org/elections/2020-spring-elections Sonoma: http://sonomagreenparty.org/cms/2020_03_election_recommendations ***************************************************Green Voter Card http://acgreens.wordpress.com/voter-guides (Please click on the letters "pdf")***Federal Offices***President -- 5 Greens and 20 Democrats will be on the ballot -- Please see articleU. S. House of Representatives, District 13 -- Boycott or Write In, please see article***State Offices***State Senate, District 9 -- Write In someone, please see articleState Assembly, District 15 -- Sara Brink, with qualificationsState Assembly, District 18 -- No endorsement, please see article***Superior Court Judge***Office #2 -- Elena Condes; Mark Fickes, with reservations***County Supervisor***District 1 -- Vinnie BaconDistrict 4 -- Esther GoolsbyDistrict 5 -- No endorsement, please see write-up***County School Board***Area 2 -- Angela NormandArea 5 -- No endorsement, please see write-up***State Proposition***13 -- Education Facilities Bond -- No***Local Measures***B -- Albany School parcel tax -- Yes, with reservationsC -- Alameda County Health & Child Care sales tax -- No endorsement, please see write-upE -- Berkeley Teacher Salaries parcel tax -- Yes, with reservationsF -- Emeryville Services sales tax -- Yes, with reservationsG -- Berkeley School Facilities Bond -- Yes, with bond reservationsH -- Berkeley School Maintenance and Classified Staff parcel tax -- Yes, with reservationsK -- Emeryville Education parcel tax -- Yes, with reservationsQ -- Oakland Park Maintenance and Homeless Services parcel tax -- Yes, with reservationsR -- Oakland Official Newspapers -- YesS -- Oakland Increase Appropriations Limit -- Yes***County Committee***Green Party County Council -- Please see write-up For more event information: http://acgreens.wordpress.com/voter-guides

Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 2nd, 2020 9:38 AM