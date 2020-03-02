From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Date
Tuesday March 03
Time
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Type
Other
Organizer/Author
Green Party
Location Details
To find your local Polling Place, please see the Secretary of State's website, here: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/polling-place/
|
In California, the polls close at 8:00 pm. (They open at 7:00 am, but that option wasn't available on the IndyBay Calendar form). If you need to contact your local elections office, their phone numbers and websites are here: https://voterguide.sos.ca.gov/voter-info/county-elections-offices.htm
Immediately below are links to several Green Party websites, for info about many of the races and measures on the ballot. And further below is the Green Party of Alameda County's "Green Voter Card.
***************************************************
County Green Party Election Info:
Alameda: http://acgreens.wordpress.com/voter-guides (Please click on the letters "pdf")
San Francisco: https://www.sfgreenparty.org/endorsements/91-march-2020-endorsements
Santa Clara: https://sccgreens.org/elections/2020-spring-elections
Sonoma: http://sonomagreenparty.org/cms/2020_03_election_recommendations
***************************************************
Green Voter Card
http://acgreens.wordpress.com/voter-guides (Please click on the letters "pdf")
***Federal Offices***
President -- 5 Greens and 20 Democrats will be on the ballot -- Please see article
U. S. House of Representatives, District 13 -- Boycott or Write In, please see article
***State Offices***
State Senate, District 9 -- Write In someone, please see article
State Assembly, District 15 -- Sara Brink, with qualifications
State Assembly, District 18 -- No endorsement, please see article
***Superior Court Judge***
Office #2 -- Elena Condes; Mark Fickes, with reservations
***County Supervisor***
District 1 -- Vinnie Bacon
District 4 -- Esther Goolsby
District 5 -- No endorsement, please see write-up
***County School Board***
Area 2 -- Angela Normand
Area 5 -- No endorsement, please see write-up
***State Proposition***
13 -- Education Facilities Bond -- No
***Local Measures***
B -- Albany School parcel tax -- Yes, with reservations
C -- Alameda County Health & Child Care sales tax -- No endorsement, please see write-up
E -- Berkeley Teacher Salaries parcel tax -- Yes, with reservations
F -- Emeryville Services sales tax -- Yes, with reservations
G -- Berkeley School Facilities Bond -- Yes, with bond reservations
H -- Berkeley School Maintenance and Classified Staff parcel tax -- Yes, with reservations
K -- Emeryville Education parcel tax -- Yes, with reservations
Q -- Oakland Park Maintenance and Homeless Services parcel tax -- Yes, with reservations
R -- Oakland Official Newspapers -- Yes
S -- Oakland Increase Appropriations Limit -- Yes
***County Committee***
Green Party County Council -- Please see write-up
For more event information: http://acgreens.wordpress.com/voter-guides
Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 2nd, 2020 9:38 AM
