"Our Bodies, Our Planet" launch event for socialist women's magazine
Friday March 06
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Party for Socialism and Liberation
2969 Mission St., near 26th St.
Breaking the Chains editor Nathalie Hrizi will speak on the current state of the women's movement, from Weinstein's conviction to the struggle to defend Roe v Wade and how that is connected to the larger struggle for women's liberation and for socialism. San Francisco Public School educator Jael Castro will speak on the leading role women have played in the critical struggle to respect the environment, from Greta Thunberg to Gloria Capitan to Berta Cáceres and others. Pick up your copy of the latest issue, meet some of the writers and activists that make Breaking the Chains a reality and get involved in the struggle for women's liberation and for socialism!
$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.
