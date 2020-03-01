Retro accessories and Cannabis Culture Museum with originals found ONLY in this one-of-a-kind 60's to '80's Cannabis Culture Museum!



The Cannabis Culture Museum is opening March 1st in Willits!



"The EMERALD CITY MUSEUM"



Pop-up exhibit opens Sunday, March 1st, 2-6pm, at the old Rexall in Willits.



An Exhibit of Medical Cannabis History - with speaker, Fred Gardener, author of O'Shaughnessy's Sampler: “Highlights of the medical marijuana movement, as reported in the paper of record.”



Medical Cannabis benefits will be discussed on Main Street, in Willits. Education, not elimination is our best way forward for community economics, protecting and educating our youth, and providing a healthy Willits future based on our proud history as the Emerald City of the Emerald Triangle.



For over 50 years, Richard Jergenson has been collecting, archiving and preserving many Cannabis Culture volumes, magazines and artifacts, all in great condition to share with all of us.



From resources of 1960's through 1980's Marijuana News, Art, and legalization News until the legalization process in California, we are bringing them to the public to view.



Amsterdam, Oaksterdam, Barcelona, Vancouver, Denver, Seattle, Detroit all have Cannabis Culture Museums, Emerald Triangle needs one too!



Here in Mendocino County, California - the Heart of the Emerald Triangle - we are ready to share our extensive lifestyle collection with others. This interactive exhibit features stories about Protopipe and other paraphernalia, Magazines and seed catalogs of a bygone era, as well as the ancient history of cannabis.



Let’s re-brand Willits – declare our selves to be ‘THE Emerald City’ of the Emerald Triangle, it is very fitting. Visit the Cannabis Museum while it is the Emerald City Museum Popup! Hours will vary. For more event information: https://cannabismuseum.us/

