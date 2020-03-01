devorah major, San Francisco's third poet laureate, and Tongo Eisen-Martin, winner, American Book Award, will join in a public reading to benefit the Haiti Emergency Relief Fund raising funds to support construction of a new medical center and teaching hospital for the University of the Aristide Foundation in Haiti which provides healthcare for the community. Also featuring: drumming, update on Haiti with Pierre Labossiere, open mic poetry.



Donation $10-50 requested. No one turned away for lack of funds.

