Poetry for Haiti
Date Wednesday March 18
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorHaiti Action Committee
Location Details
St. John's Presbyterian Church
2727 College Avenue
Berkeley
devorah major, San Francisco's third poet laureate, and Tongo Eisen-Martin, winner, American Book Award, will join in a public reading to benefit the Haiti Emergency Relief Fund raising funds to support construction of a new medical center and teaching hospital for the University of the Aristide Foundation in Haiti which provides healthcare for the community. Also featuring: drumming, update on Haiti with Pierre Labossiere, open mic poetry.

Donation $10-50 requested. No one turned away for lack of funds.
For more event information: http://www.haitisolidarity.net

