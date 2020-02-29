top
UAW 2865 UCB Graduate Students March To Sproul Hall To Demand COLA & Against Union Busting
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Feb 29th, 2020 2:50 PM
UAW 2865 graduate students and supporters marched to UCB Sproul Hall to demand a cost of living clause and protested the union busting action of UC President Janet Napolitano firing 54 graduate students at UC Santa Cruz.
sm_uaw_2865_eat_napolitano.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
UAW 2865 UCB graduate students, undergrads and other union and labor supporters rallied on 2/28/20 at UCB and marched to UC Sproul Hall to deliver a petition to the Graduate Dean calling for negotiations on a cost of living clause for graduate students.

They also protested the firing by UC president Janet Napolitano of 54 UCSC Graduate Students on a COLA strike for failure to turn in fall quarter 2019 grades.

UAW 2865 graduate students rallied and spoke out about their inability to survive without a major wage increase and cost of living clause. The union has also filed an unfair labor practice against US for refusing to negotiate with the union.

UC San Barbara and Davis graduate students have joined the strike.
Under the UAW 2865 union contract, it would be a violation of the contract for the union to support the growing statewide action for a COLA clause but some UAW 2865 graduate students and undergraduate students have argued for a statewide strike that could win the demands of a COLA and also get the jobs back of fired UCSC graduate students.

§Going To Sproul Hall
by Labor Video Project Saturday Feb 29th, 2020 2:50 PM
sm_uaw_2865_ucb_on_steps_of_sprowl_plaza.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
UAW 2865 graduate students marched up to Sproul hall to deliver petitions and demand bargaining on a COLA
https://youtu.be/9QspYy1sY1I
§Roll Back Rents
by Labor Video Project Saturday Feb 29th, 2020 2:50 PM
sm_uaw_2865_ucb_roll_back_rents.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Graduate students say they can't survive on rents in Berkeley and the Bay Area.
https://youtu.be/9QspYy1sY1I
§Undergrads for Grads
by Labor Video Project Saturday Feb 29th, 2020 2:50 PM
sm_uaw_2865_undergrads_for_grads.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
UCB undergrads joined the rally for graduate students.
https://youtu.be/9QspYy1sY1I
§UAW Undergrads Want Strike
by Labor Video Project Saturday Feb 29th, 2020 2:50 PM
sm_uaw_undergrads_want_strike.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Some undergrads supported strike action at UCB
https://youtu.be/9QspYy1sY1I
§Rally Speaker at UCB
by Labor Video Project Saturday Feb 29th, 2020 2:50 PM
sm_uaw_2865_ucb_rally_speaker_2-28-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A rally was held at UCB before the march to Sproul Hall.
https://youtu.be/9QspYy1sY1I
§UCB Workers The Time Is Now
by Labor Video Project Saturday Feb 29th, 2020 2:50 PM
sm_uaw_2865_ucb_the_time_is_now_.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Rally participants said the time is now for action by workers
https://youtu.be/9QspYy1sY1I
