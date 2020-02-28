From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-CapitalismView other events for the week of 3/14/2020
|Bay Area Poor People's Campaign: Faith Leaders Convening
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday March 14
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Rev. Tom McAninley
|Location Details
|
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org
|
Learn about the Poor People's campaign, enjoy a sneak preview of the documentary "We Cried Power", and learn how we can mobilize together towards the June 2020 Poor People's Assembly and March on Washington.
The Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, led by Rev. William J. Barber II and Rev. Liz Theoharis, is uniting people nationwide to challenge the evils of racism, poverty, the war economy, and ecological devastation. Please register on Eventbrite so we will have an idea of how many people to expect and plan for.
Eventbrite link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/poor-peoples-campaign-bay-area-faith-leaders-convening-tickets-97203346827?aff=ebdssbeac
For more info: revtom [at] bfuu.org
Free to the public.
Wheelchair accessible.
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 28th, 2020 8:01 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network