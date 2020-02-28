top
Bay Area Poor People's Campaign: Faith Leaders Convening
Date Saturday March 14
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorRev. Tom McAninley
Location Details
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org
Learn about the Poor People's campaign, enjoy a sneak preview of the documentary "We Cried Power", and learn how we can mobilize together towards the June 2020 Poor People's Assembly and March on Washington.
The Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, led by Rev. William J. Barber II and Rev. Liz Theoharis, is uniting people nationwide to challenge the evils of racism, poverty, the war economy, and ecological devastation. Please register on Eventbrite so we will have an idea of how many people to expect and plan for.

Eventbrite link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/poor-peoples-campaign-bay-area-faith-leaders-convening-tickets-97203346827?aff=ebdssbeac

For more info: revtom [at] bfuu.org

Free to the public.
Wheelchair accessible.

