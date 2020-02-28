Dept. of Homeland Security Flash-Bang Raid in Santa Cruz: One Year Later by John Malkin

Friday Feb 28th, 2020 9:29 AM

Examination of February 15, 2019 raid in Santa Cruz, California by Dept. of Homeland Security agents.

Listen now: Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2020/02/28/dhs_2019_raid_-_santa_cruz_-_indymedia_edit_-_2_28_20__9.05_am.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

On February 15, 2019, one year ago, agents from the Department of Homeland Security conducted a no-knock raid of a home in Santa Cruz, California at 4:30 AM using flash-bang grenades and a mine-resistant, armor-protected (MRAP) military-style vehicle. This audio report was broadcast on KZSC on Feb. 20, 2020 and revisits the raid through interviews including Ray Mendoza, a neighbor who witnessed the raid, Santa Cruz City Council members Chris Krohn and Drew Glover, SCPD Chief of Police Andy Mills, County Supervisor John Leopold and YARR (Your Allied Rapid Response) representative Dave Wilson.