Appeals Court rules that Kern Co. oil drilling permits violate state law by Dan Bacher

Thursday Feb 27th, 2020 9:12 PM

“The real purpose of the ordinance was create an environmental impact report upfront to grease the skids for all future oil and gas developments in Kern County so they wouldn’t be required to review, notify the public or address environmental impacts at the level of individual wells or oilfields,” said Colin O’Brien, the Earthjustice staff attorney who argued the case.