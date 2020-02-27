AFT 2121 Demand The Firing of CCSF Chancellor Rocha For Cause by Labor Video Project

Thursday Feb 27th, 2020 8:50 AM

AFT 2121 CCSF faculty spoke out about the massive attacks against the college, students and staff. They also voted to call on the Board of Trustees to fire Chancellor Mark Rocha for cause because of his brutal attacks on the students, staff and faculty.