Related Categories: San Francisco | Womyn
|Workshop “The Weinstein Conviction & the #MeToo Movement”
|Date
|Friday February 28
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|sf [at] pslweb.org
|Phone
|415-821-6171
|Location Details
|2969 Mission St. near 26th st.
|
The ideas of an age are the ideas of its ruling class. Every day the media spins a story, a story shaped by the profit motive and capitalist politics. Sit down with activists, students and workers and read between the headlines to apply working class and socialist analysis about the events happening right here and right now that are affecting our lives. Collectively, we will investigate and discuss the biggest media topics of the day, but from a revolutionary perspective, not the one handed to us by the corporate media.
$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1520500388124399/
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 27th, 2020 8:41 AM
