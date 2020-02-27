From the Open-Publishing Calendar
UESF Teachers & Staff Ready To Strike As Sup. Matthews Threatens Cuts
Hundreds of SFUSD workers from UESF, SEIU 1021 and IFPTE along with parents and students rallied and protested against proposed budget cuts.
Hundreds of UESF SFUSD teachers, parents and supporters rallied on 2/26/20 at the District Headquarters and close the street temporarily.
The district Superintendent said the district is facing a facing $26 million in budget cuts and the board will vote on the cuts on March 10, 2020.
Teachers, staff including SEIU 1021, IFPTE 21 and supporters of public schools also temporarily took over the board meeting and then spoke out during the meeting.
Additional media:
Stop SFUSD Union Busting, Outsourcing SF School Buses & Endangering Students Rally By SMART 1741
https://youtu.be/JAc_SsfBZ4c
Bring Back Claudia! SFUSD Parents, Students, Teachers and Community Supporters Protest Removal of Buena Vista Horace Mann Principal Claudia DeLarios Moran
https://youtu.be/vSSl1qaQ5IE
SFUSD Board & Superintendent Matthews Cutting $300,000 From MLK Middle School While Spending $850,000 To Censor GWHS Arnautoff Murals
https://youtu.be/Y5_NooOFegk
Stop SFUSD Union Busting, Outsourcing SF School Buses & Endangering Students Rally By SMART 1741
https://youtu.be/JAc_SsfBZ4c
SFUSD Board & Superintendent Matthews Cutting $300,000 From MLK Middle School While Spending $850,000 To Censor GWHS Arnautoff Murals
https://youtu.be/Y5_NooOFegk
Retaliation of SFUSD Principal. For Social Activism & Defending Students
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/faculty-fear-investigation-could-be-retaliation-for-social-activism-push-for-better-services/
The Arnautoff GWHS Murals, Identity Politics, Privatization & Public Education
https://youtu.be/iVF0eDdK5iw
Stop retaliation, racism, and bullying of the principal of Martin Luther King Middle School
https://sfbayview.com/2012/12/stop-retaliation-racism-and-bullying-by-principal-of-martin-luther-king-middle-school/
SF Martin Luther King Jr. Academic Middle School Administration Accused Of Violence, Bullying
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/parents-teachers-protest_n_1877799
SF Martin Luther King UESF School Teachers & Parents Protest Reign Of Bullying And Violence
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5zVuIU2dMmY&t=2s
Stop The Bullying/Retaliation At SF MLK School By Principal & Carranza Criminal Cover-up
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nap7Y-KBUeo
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Board Taken Over
UESF teachers temporarily took over the school board meeting.
With many billionaires in San Francisco teachers are angry that they and the students and staff are being targeted with cuts.
A poster from IFPTE Local 21 against layoffs and cutbacks. They said they have already been hit with downsizing.
