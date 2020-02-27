From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

UESF Teachers & Staff Ready To Strike As Sup. Matthews Threatens Cuts by Labor Video Project

Thursday Feb 27th, 2020 8:34 AM Hundreds of SFUSD workers from UESF, SEIU 1021 and IFPTE along with parents and students rallied and protested against proposed budget cuts.



The district Superintendent said the district is facing a facing $26 million in budget cuts and the board will vote on the cuts on March 10, 2020.



Teachers, staff including SEIU 1021, IFPTE 21 and supporters of public schools also temporarily took over the board meeting and then spoke out during the meeting.



UESF teachers temporarily took over the school board meeting.

With many billionaires in San Francisco teachers are angry that they and the students and staff are being targeted with cuts.

A poster from IFPTE Local 21 against layoffs and cutbacks. They said they have already been hit with downsizing.