|Sunday March 01
|12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|University Union Ballroom, Sacramento State campus.
The 32nd Annual Sacramento Black History Month - Black Expo is designed for family fun and the best way to engage our communities with opportunities to promote education, wellness, and success throughout the Sacramento region.
Join us for this exciting event hosted on the Sacramento State campus.
The event will include information on agriculture, housing, business, health, careers, and education.
The Expo will also feature a Literary Faire, information on closing the wealth gap, career information, vendors, an African marketplace, a town hall summit, a youth speak session, a young girls conference, workshops, entertainment, food and much more.
Come out and enjoy the festivities being held on Saturday, February 29th from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm and on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from noon to 5:00 pm.
This event includes free admission, free Regional Transit Bus and Light Rail service, and free parking.
We look forward to seeing you on the Sacramento State campus in the University Union Ballroom.
