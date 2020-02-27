top
Central Valley
Central Valley
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Central Valley | Education & Student Activism
View other events for the week of 3/ 1/2020
32nd Sacramento Black Expo
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday March 01
Time 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorBlack Ag
EmailBlackagriculture [at] yahoo.com
Location Details
University Union Ballroom, Sacramento State campus.
The 32nd Annual Sacramento Black History Month - Black Expo is designed for family fun and the best way to engage our communities with opportunities to promote education, wellness, and success throughout the Sacramento region.

Join us for this exciting event hosted on the Sacramento State campus.

The event will include information on agriculture, housing, business, health, careers, and education.

The Expo will also feature a Literary Faire, information on closing the wealth gap, career information, vendors, an African marketplace, a town hall summit, a youth speak session, a young girls conference, workshops, entertainment, food and much more.

Come out and enjoy the festivities being held on Saturday, February 29th from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm and on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from noon to 5:00 pm.

This event includes free admission, free Regional Transit Bus and Light Rail service, and free parking.

We look forward to seeing you on the Sacramento State campus in the University Union Ballroom.
img_4328.jpg
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 27th, 2020 6:44 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 86.20 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code