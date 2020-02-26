From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Heading for Extinction and What to Do About It
|Saturday February 29
|9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|Speaker
|Extinction Rebellion SF Bay
|2727 Milvia St, Berkeley, CA 94703
In this in-person, public talk, climate speakers from Extinction Rebellion will share the latest climate science on where our planet is heading and offer solutions through the study of social movements. The talk itself goes from 9:00 - 10:15. Afterwards, until 10:50, we'll answer any questions, including how to get involved in XR SF Bay!Facebook Event
For more event information: http://xrsfbay.org
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 26th, 2020 6:48 PM
