In this in-person, public talk, climate speakers from Extinction Rebellion will share the latest climate science on where our planet is heading and offer solutions through the study of social movements. The talk itself goes from 9:00 - 10:15. Afterwards, until 10:50, we'll answer any questions, including how to get involved in XR SF Bay! Facebook Event For more event information: http://xrsfbay.org

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 26th, 2020 6:48 PM