Presented in conjunction with TASTE, Root Division's annual culinary event, Spell of the Senses will feature artists whose work focuses on the activation of one or more of the five major physical inputs: touch, sight, sound, smell, and taste.



Senses act as the first layer of perception and connection to our environment and one another. Works presented will include a range of materiality and sensory activations to re-imagine the senses as they inform how we understand our own realities.



Curated by Jasmin Bode + Michelle Mansour, this group exhibition will include artists that incorporate activation and participatory experience as a key element of their creative process.



Spell of the Senses is presented in conjunction with Root Division’s annual spring fundraiser, TASTE on Thursday, April 16th from 7:30-10:00 pm.



Exhibiting Artists:



Alexis Arnold

Samantha Buchanan

Jillian Crochet

Reniel Del Rosario

Catherine Haley Epstein

Sarah Frieberg

Courtney Griffith

Amy Lange

Nick Maltagliati & Alicia McDaniel

Stephanie Metz

Blanca Estela Rodríguez

Anna Rotty

Paolo Salvagione

SiouxBean

Jason Stropko

Anja Ulfeldt

Ven Voisey

Rebekah Wilson Smith

Haoyun Erin Zhao For more event information: https://rootdivision.org/exhibition-rd-gal...

