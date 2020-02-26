From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Spell of the Senses: Opening Reception
|Date
|Saturday April 11
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Root Division
|Location Details
|
Root Division
1131 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
(Buzz for entry.)
|
Presented in conjunction with TASTE, Root Division's annual culinary event, Spell of the Senses will feature artists whose work focuses on the activation of one or more of the five major physical inputs: touch, sight, sound, smell, and taste.
Senses act as the first layer of perception and connection to our environment and one another. Works presented will include a range of materiality and sensory activations to re-imagine the senses as they inform how we understand our own realities.
Curated by Jasmin Bode + Michelle Mansour, this group exhibition will include artists that incorporate activation and participatory experience as a key element of their creative process.
Spell of the Senses is presented in conjunction with Root Division’s annual spring fundraiser, TASTE on Thursday, April 16th from 7:30-10:00 pm.
Exhibiting Artists:
Alexis Arnold
Samantha Buchanan
Jillian Crochet
Reniel Del Rosario
Catherine Haley Epstein
Sarah Frieberg
Courtney Griffith
Amy Lange
Nick Maltagliati & Alicia McDaniel
Stephanie Metz
Blanca Estela Rodríguez
Anna Rotty
Paolo Salvagione
SiouxBean
Jason Stropko
Anja Ulfeldt
Ven Voisey
Rebekah Wilson Smith
Haoyun Erin Zhao
