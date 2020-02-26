top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action
View other events for the week of 4/11/2020
Spell of the Senses: Opening Reception
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday April 11
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorRoot Division
Location Details
Root Division
1131 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
(Buzz for entry.)
Presented in conjunction with TASTE, Root Division's annual culinary event, Spell of the Senses will feature artists whose work focuses on the activation of one or more of the five major physical inputs: touch, sight, sound, smell, and taste.

Senses act as the first layer of perception and connection to our environment and one another. Works presented will include a range of materiality and sensory activations to re-imagine the senses as they inform how we understand our own realities.

Curated by Jasmin Bode + Michelle Mansour, this group exhibition will include artists that incorporate activation and participatory experience as a key element of their creative process.

Spell of the Senses is presented in conjunction with Root Division’s annual spring fundraiser, TASTE on Thursday, April 16th from 7:30-10:00 pm.

Exhibiting Artists:

Alexis Arnold
Samantha Buchanan
Jillian Crochet
Reniel Del Rosario
Catherine Haley Epstein
Sarah Frieberg
Courtney Griffith
Amy Lange
Nick Maltagliati & Alicia McDaniel
Stephanie Metz
Blanca Estela Rodríguez
Anna Rotty
Paolo Salvagione
SiouxBean
Jason Stropko
Anja Ulfeldt
Ven Voisey
Rebekah Wilson Smith
Haoyun Erin Zhao
For more event information: https://rootdivision.org/exhibition-rd-gal...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 26th, 2020 2:31 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 86.20 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code