top
Peninsula
Peninsula
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Peninsula | Womyn
View other events for the week of 3/ 7/2020
On Intn'l Women's Day, Protest Music with Band of Raging Grannies
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday March 07
Time 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorRaging Grannies
Emailinfo [at] raginggrannies.com
Location Details
300 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA 94402
The Action League Raging Grannies bring a musical performance to San Mateo in Celebration of International Women's Day! Co-sponsored by San Mateo Peace Action.

Saturday May 7 from 3 to 4pm.

300 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA 94402. It's a busy intersection so we'll hold signs to demonstrate for women's rights while we hang out in the plaza (there is an overhang) and sing along with the Raging Grannies. See photo of recent performance at Lytton Square in Palo Alto in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Souped up and ready to rage again, in San Mateo this time!
sm_bandbestdeorange__1_.jpg
original image (2279x1621)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4813445427...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 26th, 2020 5:42 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 111.20 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code