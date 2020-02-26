View other events for the week of 3/ 7/2020
|On Intn'l Women's Day, Protest Music with Band of Raging Grannies
|Date
|Saturday March 07
|Time
|3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Raging Grannies
|info [at] raginggrannies.com
|Location Details
|300 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA 94402
|
The Action League Raging Grannies bring a musical performance to San Mateo in Celebration of International Women's Day! Co-sponsored by San Mateo Peace Action.
Saturday May 7 from 3 to 4pm.
300 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA 94402. It's a busy intersection so we'll hold signs to demonstrate for women's rights while we hang out in the plaza (there is an overhang) and sing along with the Raging Grannies. See photo of recent performance at Lytton Square in Palo Alto in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Souped up and ready to rage again, in San Mateo this time!
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4813445427...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 26th, 2020 5:42 AM
