The Art of Protest - Speakers
Date Thursday March 05
Time 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorU.C. Berkeley Library
Emailsharatlin [at] sanjosepeace.org
Location Details
Doe Library, Morrison Library, lower level
University of California
Berkeley, CA 94720
Speakers:
* Lisa Castellanos, Founder of Taller GiRASOL in San José
* Lincoln Cushing, Archivist and author on oppositional political poster art
* Sabiha Basrai, Member of Design Action Collective in Oakland
* Sharat G. Lin, Curator of The Art of Protest

Exhibit on display in the Brown Gallery from March 1 through April 30, 2020

This exhibit showcases original silk screen political posters from the 1960s and 1970s on the 50th Anniversary of the Great Poster Workshop in Wurster Hall in May 1970, triggered by the killing of four students at Kent State University in Ohio. U.C. Berkeley, birthplace of the Free Speech Movement, paved the way for mass protests and prolonged student strikes across the country against the Vietnam War and the draft, for black liberation and ethnic studies, and a variety of other struggles for social justice. This legacy of protest continues to be felt in the social movements of today.

Free and open to the public

Sponsored by the U.C. Berkeley Library
sm_flyer_-_art_of_protest_-_ucb_library_-_20200301_b.jpg
original image (1728x2270)
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 25th, 2020 11:54 PM
