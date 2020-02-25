View other events for the week of 3/11/2020
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
|Sanctions: The Weaponization of the Global Financial System
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday March 11
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|San Jose Peace & Justice Center
|sharatlin [at] sanjosepeace.org
|Phone
|408-297-2299
|Location Details
|
San José Peace and Justice Center
48 South 7th Street
San José, CA 95112
Bus routes: 22, 522, 23, 523, 55, 64, 66, 68, 72, 73, 168, 181, 500, Hwy 17 Express, MST 55, LRT
|
A talk by Sharat G. Lin
While wars have historically been fought with soldiers and guns, the sole superpower has realized its monopoly ability to wage financial war through sanctions and embargoes against its perceived enemies around the world, such as Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Russia, Syria, Gaza. How and why does the United States alone exercise this extraterritorial power to such devastating effect?
Dr. Sharat G. Lin is a research fellow at the San José Peace and Justice Center. He writes and lectures on global political economy, labor migration, the Middle East, and public health. He has visited most of the countries under U.S. sanctions and studied the consequences of sanctions and embargoes.
Open to the public
Wheelchair accessible from rear parking lot
Co-sponsored by the San José Peace and Justice Center, WILPF San José Branch, Veterans for Peace Chapter 101, Jewish Voice for Peace - South Bay, Code Pink - San José, MAÍZ, Ambedkar King Study Circle, Green Party of Santa Clara County, Party for Socialism and Liberation - South Bay, Justice for Palestinians, Centro Aztlan Chicomoztoc, Leonard Peltier Support Committee of Silicon Valley
sanjosepeace.org
For more event information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 25th, 2020 11:42 PM
§U.S. Sanctions: The Weaponization of the Global Financial System
Download flyer here
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network