South Bay
protest cheer
Related Categories: South Bay | Anti-War
Sanctions: The Weaponization of the Global Financial System
Date Wednesday March 11
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSan Jose Peace & Justice Center
Emailsharatlin [at] sanjosepeace.org
Phone408-297-2299
Location Details
San José Peace and Justice Center
48 South 7th Street
San José, CA 95112

Bus routes: 22, 522, 23, 523, 55, 64, 66, 68, 72, 73, 168, 181, 500, Hwy 17 Express, MST 55, LRT
A talk by Sharat G. Lin

While wars have historically been fought with soldiers and guns, the sole superpower has realized its monopoly ability to wage financial war through sanctions and embargoes against its perceived enemies around the world, such as Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Russia, Syria, Gaza. How and why does the United States alone exercise this extraterritorial power to such devastating effect?

Dr. Sharat G. Lin is a research fellow at the San José Peace and Justice Center. He writes and lectures on global political economy, labor migration, the Middle East, and public health. He has visited most of the countries under U.S. sanctions and studied the consequences of sanctions and embargoes.

Open to the public
Wheelchair accessible from rear parking lot

Co-sponsored by the San José Peace and Justice Center, WILPF San José Branch, Veterans for Peace Chapter 101, Jewish Voice for Peace - South Bay, Code Pink - San José, MAÍZ, Ambedkar King Study Circle, Green Party of Santa Clara County, Party for Socialism and Liberation - South Bay, Justice for Palestinians, Centro Aztlan Chicomoztoc, Leonard Peltier Support Committee of Silicon Valley

sanjosepeace.org
sm_flyer_-_us_sanctions_weaponization_of_global_financial_system_-_sjpjc_-_20200311.jpg
original image (1300x2032)
For more event information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 25th, 2020 11:42 PM
§U.S. Sanctions: The Weaponization of the Global Financial System
by San Jose Peace & Justice Center Tuesday Feb 25th, 2020 11:42 PM
flyer_-_sanctions_weaponization_of_global_financial_system_-_sjpjc_-_20200311_2up.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (245.1KB)
Download flyer here
https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
