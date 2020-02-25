A talk by Sharat G. Lin



While wars have historically been fought with soldiers and guns, the sole superpower has realized its monopoly ability to wage financial war through sanctions and embargoes against its perceived enemies around the world, such as Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Russia, Syria, Gaza. How and why does the United States alone exercise this extraterritorial power to such devastating effect?



Dr. Sharat G. Lin is a research fellow at the San José Peace and Justice Center. He writes and lectures on global political economy, labor migration, the Middle East, and public health. He has visited most of the countries under U.S. sanctions and studied the consequences of sanctions and embargoes.



Open to the public

Wheelchair accessible from rear parking lot



