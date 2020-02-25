Tohono O'odham chairman to testify as U.S. blows up burial place today by Brenda Norrell

Tuesday Feb 25th, 2020 11:09 PM

Tohono O'odham Chairman Ned Norris, Jr., will testify before a Congressional hearing on the destruction of sacred sites today, Wednesday, at 2 pm. Also today, the United States will blow up Monument Hill on Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, where O'odham burial remains were recently found.

Article by Brenda Norrell

Photos by Laiken Jordahl

Censored News

Feb. 26, 2010



U.S. Customs and Border Protection, with the Army Corps of Engineers, is planning to carry out the detonation of Monument Hill and posted a notice for media viewing.



Currently, federal court cases have been unable to halt the destruction of sacred places, burial places and endangered species for the border wall construction here, near Ajo, Arizona.



Trump has waived all federal laws, including those that protect Native American burial places and endangered species to build the border wall.



Already, the border wall is viewed as a symbol of hate and racism. Besides this, it is ridiculous. An eight-year-old scaled a mock border wall in seconds. In California, a hole was cut out of the wall large enough to drive a truck through it.



In other places, flood gates are necessary at the bottom, which are kept open, providing an open door to anyone. Further, ladders have been used for easy access over the border wall.



The expensive border wall is being constructed at an incredible price to the pristine Sonoran Desert, the people, plants, animals, the water and the ancestors.



Laiken Jordahl, with the Center for Biological Diversity, has documented the destruction. There are endangered species found nowhere else in the world but here, in this special place in the Sonoran Desert. Quitobquito Spring is a sacred place for Tohono O'odham.



On Monday, Laiken said, "A massive excavator just arrived at Quitobaquito Spring."



"It’s digging in the Roosevelt easement just south of the pond, in an area known to contain archeological resources. It’s the same area the O’odham chairman repeatedly requested not be disturbed."



"They’re excavating a literal stone’s throw from Quitobaquito pond—the only place in the world where the endangered Quitobaquito pupfish live. DHS waived all laws that protect endangered species, cultural resources and Indigenous graves."



Chairman Norris is scheduled to testify before the Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States.



Subcommittee Hearing: Destroying Sacred Sites and Erasing Tribal Culture: The Trump Administration’s Construction of the Border Wall



Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States



Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2020 Time: 02:00 PMLocation: Longworth House Office Building 1324 Presiding: The Hon. Ruben Gallego



On Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in Room 1324 Longworth House Office Building, the Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States (SCIP) will hold an oversight hearing entitled, “Destroying Sacred Sites and Erasing Tribal Culture: The Trump Administration’s Construction of the Border Wall.”



Witness List



The Honorable Ned Norris, Jr.

Chairman The Tohono O’odham Nation

Sells, AZ



Dr. Anna Maria Ortiz

Director, Natural Resources and Environment

U.S. Government Accountability Office

Washington, D.C.



Ms. Sarah Krakoff

Moses Lasky Professor of Law

University of Colorado Law School

Boulder, CO



Ms. Shannon Keller O’Loughlin

Executive Director

Association on American Indian Affairs

Rockville, MD



Mr. Steve Hodapp

Retired Independent Contractor and Environmental Specialist

Lexington, VA



