Compassionate Use Programs Return March 1st



WAMM Phytotherapies and KindPeoples Join Forces to Provide Free Cannabis to Eligible Patients



Since statewide legalization in January 2018 all cannabis products were subject to cultivation, excise and use taxes. This new framework effectively eliminated compassion programs that had provided free and low-cost products to patients in need. (Producers and retailers were responsible to remit taxes on all products regardless of whether they were sold or donated, making the costs associated with such a program prohibitive.)



On Sunday, March 1st, SB34, the Dennis Peron and Brownie Mary Act will restore the ability of producers and retailers to provide donated products to eligible patients without the tax liability.



To mark the occasion the reorganized WAMM (Wo/Mens Alliance for Medical Marijuana), now WAMM Phytotherapies, will team up with KindPeoples, 533 Ocean St. Santa Cruz, to provide eligible WAMM patients access to free cannabis products. The first distribution will be celebrated on Sunday, starting at 12pm with a press conference at 1pm featuring comments by Khalil Moutawakkil, founder of KindPeoples and Valerie Corral, Director of WAMM Phytotherapies along with other WAMM patients and supporters.. Regular distributions will commence on March 17.



WAMM, founded in 1992, was considered the gold standard for its programs to provide free and low-cost cannabis to patients with cancer, AIDs, MS, epilepsy and other life threatening conditions. The high taxes and compliance costs forced WAMM to cease operations when the new state regulations took effect.



WAMM has reorganized as WAMM Phytotherapies but remains under the leadership of co-founder Valerie Corral. For more event information: https://wammphytotherapies.org/

