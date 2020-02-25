top
Santa Cruz Psychedelic Society Meeting
Date Wednesday February 26
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Psychedelic Society
Location Details
Resource Center for Non-Violence
612 Ocean St. Santa Cruz
Local Psychedelic Society Forming

We are very excited to announce the formation of a new local group the Santa Cruz Psychedelic Society and would like to invite you to an information and organizing meeting this Wednesday the 26th 7-9pm in the Resource Center for Non-Violence community room (side room next to parking lot) 612 Ocean St. Santa Cruz.

Updates and discussion on;

• Significance of Santa Cruz City’s recent resolution decriminalizing schedule I entheogens

• Santa Cruz Psychedelic Society's formation and mission

• Planning local educational event(s)

• Safe use campaign and youth prevention strategies

• 2020 local policy goals with Decriminalize Santa Cruz

• State initiative to decriminalize psilocybin, updates and signature gathering with Decriminalize California (decrimca.org)

This event is being co-organized by Santa Cruz Psychedelic Society, Decriminalize Santa Cruz and the Decriminalize California campaign. Please share this event with anyone interested in healthier communities for all.
