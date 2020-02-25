Local Psychedelic Society Forming



We are very excited to announce the formation of a new local group the Santa Cruz Psychedelic Society and would like to invite you to an information and organizing meeting this Wednesday the 26th 7-9pm in the Resource Center for Non-Violence community room (side room next to parking lot) 612 Ocean St. Santa Cruz.



Updates and discussion on;



• Significance of Santa Cruz City’s recent resolution decriminalizing schedule I entheogens



• Santa Cruz Psychedelic Society's formation and mission



• Planning local educational event(s)



• Safe use campaign and youth prevention strategies



• 2020 local policy goals with Decriminalize Santa Cruz



• State initiative to decriminalize psilocybin, updates and signature gathering with Decriminalize California (decrimca.org)



This event is being co-organized by Santa Cruz Psychedelic Society, Decriminalize Santa Cruz and the Decriminalize California campaign. Please share this event with anyone interested in healthier communities for all. Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 25th, 2020 8:50 PM