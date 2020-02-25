Support up and coming womxn of color artists, poets and musicians this International Womxn’s Day! This event is a collaboration between UC Berkeley’s Womxn of Color Initiative (WOCI) and La Peña Cultural Center, in which we seek to provide a safe space for performances celebrating the voices of womxn* of color, and leads up to the 35th Annual Empowring Womxn of Color Conference at UC Berkeley. Following the performances, enjoy a special wine and chocolate reception, and mingle with the artists, event organizers and community members. Price: $5 Advance / $10 Door (Performances Only); $25 (Performances with Reception)/ $20 (Student).

