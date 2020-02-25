View other events for the week of 3/ 8/2020
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
|Empowering Womxn of Color All Stars Night & Reception
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday March 08
|Time
|6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|La Peña Cultural Center
|Location Details
|3105 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA 94705 – just 2 blocks from Ashby Bart!
|
Support up and coming womxn of color artists, poets and musicians this International Womxn’s Day! This event is a collaboration between UC Berkeley’s Womxn of Color Initiative (WOCI) and La Peña Cultural Center, in which we seek to provide a safe space for performances celebrating the voices of womxn* of color, and leads up to the 35th Annual Empowring Womxn of Color Conference at UC Berkeley. Following the performances, enjoy a special wine and chocolate reception, and mingle with the artists, event organizers and community members. Price: $5 Advance / $10 Door (Performances Only); $25 (Performances with Reception)/ $20 (Student).
For more event information: https://lapena.org/event/allstars2020/
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 25th, 2020 6:52 PM
