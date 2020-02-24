From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView other events for the week of 3/ 5/2020
|Homelessness Activist Poet Sarah Menefee Reads From Her New Book Cement
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday March 05
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|The Green Arcade
|patrick [at] thegreenarcade.com
|Phone
|4154316800
|Location Details
|
The Green Arcade
1680 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
|
San Francisco poet and homeless activist Sarah Menefee’s latest, voices from the streets and of comrade angels; along with Haitian-born poet and performer Boadiba, with her thrilling poetry, storytelling and ritual: A lively evening is expected!
For more event information: http://www.TheGreenArcade.com
Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 24th, 2020 7:42 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network