Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Health, Housing & Public Services
Homelessness Activist Poet Sarah Menefee Reads From Her New Book Cement
Date Thursday March 05
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorThe Green Arcade
Emailpatrick [at] thegreenarcade.com
Phone4154316800
Location Details
The Green Arcade
1680 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
San Francisco poet and homeless activist Sarah Menefee’s latest, voices from the streets and of comrade angels; along with Haitian-born poet and performer Boadiba, with her thrilling poetry, storytelling and ritual: A lively evening is expected!
menefee.jpg
For more event information: http://www.TheGreenArcade.com

Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 24th, 2020 7:42 PM
