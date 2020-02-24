From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

SF Demands Free Julian Assange & Goes Into UK Consulate Building Lobby by Bay Action Committee To Free Julian Assange

Monday Feb 24th, 2020 4:45 PM As part of world day of action to Free Julian Assange activists rallied in San Francisco and then briefly occupied the UK building lobby. A spirited protest took place in San Francisco at the UK consulate demanding the freedom of Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning. Speakers called for putting the real war criminals on trial including the US and UK government officials who have committed war crimes.



They also tried to go to the UK consulate offices but instead had a rally in the lobby of the UK Consulate building lobby.



The UK government itself has engaged in war crimes around the world and yet it wants to extradite Julian Assange who exposed the war crimes of both governments, billionaires and multi-nationals. http://bayaction2freeassange.org

Gwen Winters spoke and talked about the weekly solidarity action for Julian Assange.

A supporter of Assange asked the important question. Is it a crime to expose war crimes?

Speakers demanded that the UK government free Julian Assange and stop any extradition

The lobby of the UK consulate building reverberated with chants of Free Julian Assange during the international day of action for Assange.

UK consulate officials in San Francisco were worried that they would have a visit of protesters calling for the freedom of Julian Assange.