Related Categories: International | San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media
SF Demands Free Julian Assange & Goes Into UK Consulate Building Lobby
by Bay Action Committee To Free Julian Assange
Monday Feb 24th, 2020 4:45 PM
As part of world day of action to Free Julian Assange activists rallied in San Francisco and then briefly occupied the UK building lobby.
sm_img_0739.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A spirited protest took place in San Francisco at the UK consulate demanding the freedom of Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning. Speakers called for putting the real war criminals on trial including the US and UK government officials who have committed war crimes.

They also tried to go to the UK consulate offices but instead had a rally in the lobby of the UK Consulate building lobby.

The UK government itself has engaged in war crimes around the world and yet it wants to extradite Julian Assange who exposed the war crimes of both governments, billionaires and multi-nationals.
http://bayaction2freeassange.org
§Gwen Winters Talked About Weekly Assange Action
by Bay Action Committee To Free Julian Assange Monday Feb 24th, 2020 4:45 PM
sm_img_0748.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Gwen Winters spoke and talked about the weekly solidarity action for Julian Assange.
http://bayaction2freeassange.org
§Is It A Crime To Expose War Crimes?
by Bay Action Committee To Free Julian Assange Monday Feb 24th, 2020 4:45 PM
sm_img_0851.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A supporter of Assange asked the important question. Is it a crime to expose war crimes?
http://bayaction2freeassange.org
§Free Assange Rally At UK Consulate
by Bay Action Committee To Free Julian Assange Monday Feb 24th, 2020 4:45 PM
sm_img_0784.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Speakers demanded that the UK government free Julian Assange and stop any extradition
http://bayaction2freeassange.org
§Occupation of UK Consulate Lobby
by Bay Action Committee To Free Julian Assange Monday Feb 24th, 2020 4:45 PM
sm_img_0864.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The lobby of the UK consulate building reverberated with chants of Free Julian Assange during the international day of action for Assange.
http://bayaction2freeassange.org
§UK Consulate Officials Worried About Visit About Assange
by Bay Action Committee To Free Julian Assange Monday Feb 24th, 2020 4:45 PM
sm_img_0839.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
UK consulate officials in San Francisco were worried that they would have a visit of protesters calling for the freedom of Julian Assange.
http://bayaction2freeassange.org
Add Your Comments
